Organic Maps

Organic Maps is an Android & iOS offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MAPS.ME founders.

Features

Organic Maps is the ultimate companion app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists:

Detailed offline maps with places that don’t exist on other maps

Cycling routes, hiking trails, and walking paths

Contour lines, elevation profiles, peaks, and slopes

Turn-by-turn walking, cycling, and car navigation with voice guidance

Fast offline search on the map and bookmarks

Dark Mode to protect your eyes

Why Organic?

Organic Maps is pure and organic, made with love:

Respects your privacy

Saves your battery

No unexpected mobile data charges

Organic Maps is free from trackers and other bad stuff:

No ads

No tracking

No data collection

No phoning home

No annoying registration

No mandatory tutorials

No noisy email spam

No push notifications

No crapware

No pesticides

The application is verified by Exodus Privacy Project:



Organic Maps doesn’t request excessive permissions to spy on you:

At Organic Maps, we believe that privacy is a fundamental human right:

Organic Maps is an indie community-driven open-source project

We protect your privacy from Big Tech’s prying eyes

Stay safe no matter wherever you are

Reject surveillance - embrace your freedom.

Give Organic Maps a try!

Beta

Please join our beta program, suggest your features, and report bugs:

Community

Organic Maps is an open-source software licensed under the Apache License 2.0.