Organic Maps is an Android & iOS offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MAPS.ME founders.
Organic Maps is the ultimate companion app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists:
Organic Maps is pure and organic, made with love:
Organic Maps is free from trackers and other bad stuff:
The application is verified by Exodus Privacy Project:
Organic Maps doesn’t request excessive permissions to spy on you:
At Organic Maps, we believe that privacy is a fundamental human right:
Reject surveillance - embrace your freedom.
Please join our beta program, suggest your features, and report bugs:
Organic Maps is an open-source software licensed under the Apache License 2.0.
© 2021 Organic Maps OÜ, reg. code 16225385
Harju maakond, Tallinn, Kristiine linnaosa, A. H. Tammsaare tee 47, 11316, Estonia