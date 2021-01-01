Organic Maps

Organic Maps is an Android & iOS offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MAPS.ME founders.

Features

Organic Maps is the ultimate companion app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists:

Why Organic?

Organic Maps is pure and organic, made with love:

Organic Maps is free from trackers and other bad stuff:

The application is verified by Exodus Privacy Project:

Organic Maps doesn’t request excessive permissions to spy on you:

At Organic Maps, we believe that privacy is a fundamental human right:

Reject surveillance - embrace your freedom.

Give Organic Maps a try!

Beta

Please join our beta program, suggest your features, and report bugs:

Community

Organic Maps is an open-source software licensed under the Apache License 2.0.

